Jefferson County recognized for safety innovation in road construction

The following is a news release from Jefferson County.

RIGBY — Jefferson County Road & Bridge has been named a 2019 Innovation Idea Award Winner by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC). The award was given for a mobile repeater system that allows road crews to work greater distances apart with better communications.

Two-way radios used by flagging and construction crews can be unreliable due to distance or the terrain, according to Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath. Lack of clear communication puts both the public and employees at risk.

The mobile repeater improves radio communication on road projects, especially between flaggers at each end of the

construction. Because the system is mobile, it can move with the project as road work progresses, and allows workers to be further apart. The project cost about $5,000.

“Our Road & Bridge Department has shown outstanding innovation in improving safety and efficiency through better communications,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “We are very proud of their fine work.”

A formal award will be presented at the Idaho Association of Counties meeting in the fall. Jefferson County will also have the opportunity to host an LHTAC class, with lunch, at a discounted rate. In all, nine innovations were from around Idaho were recognized.