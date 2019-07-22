K9 apprehends woman hiding under car as 3 are arrested for burglary

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 21, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to Marler’s Auto Supply on N. 15th E. to a report of a burglary in progress. The owner of the business was advising that two males and one female were seen on the property on security cameras and provided deputies with a description.

Deputies and a K-9 began a search of the area and quickly located the two males identifying them as 36-year-old Douglas E. McBride and 19-year-old Thomas J. Wright. Both McBride and Wright were carrying various tools and items on their person and McBride admitted to Deputies he was searching for parts for his vehicle because he couldn’t afford to purchase them.

As deputies continued to search the property, a deputy and his K-9 partner located the female suspect hiding underneath a car. Despite repeated commands and warnings about the K-9, the female refused to comply and the K-9 was able to pull her by her clothing from underneath the car she was using to hide.

During this time the female was bit by the K-9 in her hand receiving a puncture wound to her pinky finger.

Deputies were able to take the female into custody and identify her as 35-year-old Katherine M. Wilding of Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel were called to the scene to check Wilding’s injuries and she was later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment and clearance for jail.

After all three suspects were taken into custody, deputies located the vehicle used by the suspects parked at a nearby business. The K-9 was used to search around that vehicle and indicated to the presence of drugs. Subsequently, a search of that vehicle by deputies produced a purse belonging to Wilding and a small amount of methamphetamine inside.

McBride and Wright were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked in for a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools. After being cleared and treated for the dog bite at the hospital, Wilding was also transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for felony charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.