Life Lessons: Matthew Laug and what he learned by saying ‘yes’ too often

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Matthew Laug was born in Japan as his parents served as missionaries. He was raised in Nebraska and ended up in Idaho Falls for his job. Matthew had 3 sons and says one of the biggest life lessons he’s learned is it’s ok to say no.

Watch the video above for other good advice for Matthew Laug.