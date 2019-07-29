Love at First Bite announces expansion

IDAHO FALLS — One of east Idaho’s favorite specialty treat, home decor and jewelry shops is expanding.

Love at First Bite inside Snake River Landing is adding an additional 2,000 square feet to make room for new inventory, according to co-owner Michael Richards.

“We want to bring more diverse products to the market and expand on the aisles in the store and spread things out,” says Richards.

Richards says they’ll be expanding their nostalgic candy section, soap and lotion lines, along with their gourmet foods and kitchen products. They’ll also be adding new frozen treats and drinks.

Located across from The Pier and the river in Snake River Landing, Love at First Bite is a unique locally-owned shop featuring a combination of delicious truffles and candies, inspired cupcakes, eclectic gifts and an expansive line of 50 different specialty oils and vinegars. The oils and vinegars are among the store’s most popular items, Richards says, along with their cupcakes, pretzels and caramel apples.

Working with the public and being able to meet customers is Richard’s favorite part of running the business over the years.

“It’s nice to see them come in and relax,” he says. “It seems like it’s a place of refuge or a way to (escape) from the world for a bit and just spend some time looking. The customer base is awesome.”

This project marks the second major expansion for the shop since opening the original 1,500-square-foot shop in 2009. In 2012, Love at First Bite doubled in size despite the national recession. The Richards owned a shop in Rigby for 12 years prior. They sold products at local craft shows and farmer’s markets for a couple of years before opening in Snake River Landing.

“We have enjoyed being part of Snake River Landing since we opened nearly 10 years ago,” Michael’s wife and co-owner Juli Richards says in a news release. “With the growth in the area and in Idaho Falls, we are so happy to be able to grow along with it, and to offer even more items in the shop.”

Construction on the 3,000-square-foot store will be completed sometime in October.

“Snake River Landing has been a great partner,” Michael says. “The atmosphere they’ve created there really speaks highly to the type of customer we want to attract. We’d like to thank Snake River Landing for allowing us to grow.”

Love at First Bite is at 901 Pier View Drive in Idaho Falls. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 5 p.m. closing time on Saturday. The hours may change while construction is going on.