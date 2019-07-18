Man hurts mother, tries to burn down shed, police say

According to the Pocatello Police Department, a man has been arrested after trying to burn down his grandmother’s shed Monday. Timothy Pease, 27, was arrested for first-degree arson, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

Pocatello Police spokeswoman Dianne Brush says Pease was staying with his grandmother and other relatives when he got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. When the relatives intervened, police say Pease threw his mother to the ground, and broke several items in the house, including a screen door, which he ran through.

Officers say Pease then started setting his grandmother’s shed on fire. It was a small fire that caused no major damage. Pease was able to put it out himself and the fire department was not called.

Police took Pease to get behavioral health treatment at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. After his release Wednesday, Pocatello Police arrested him and took him to the Bannock County Detention Center.