Man transported to EIRMC after rollover crash outside Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — One man was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Friday after a rollover crash on Interstate 15.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at mile marker 113 near the Love’s Travel Stop south of Idaho Falls.

It’s not clear how the crash occurred, but witnesses say a truck pulling an open-bed trailer went off the highway and rolled in the median.

The road is partially blocked, but traffic is following around the crash.

The name and condition of the driver have not been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.