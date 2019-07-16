Man who called 911 and said he had sex with teenager pleads guilty to lewd conduct

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a minor Friday after he called 911 to say he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

As part of a plea agreement, 45-year-old Leroy Milton Cotterell Jr. admitted to the charge and prosecutors dropped an additional lewd conduct charge and a felony child sex abuse charge.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, police responded to Cotterell’s residence last fall after he called Bonneville County dispatchers saying he had sex with the minor. When police arrived, he told them he needed to talk to them and turn himself in for the alleged sex abuse.

Cotterell told detectives he had gone out to his shed with the victim, where they kissed. He said he removed the victim’s clothes and engaged in sexual intercourse. He also told police he had touched the victim inappropriately before. Cotterell admitted to police that the victim told him to stop multiple times, according to court documents.

He said he thinks the neighbor was flying a drone and might have gotten a video of the incident. He told police he blames his drug addiction for what he says he did. It is unknown if there is drone footage of the incident or if the suspicion of drone footage prompted Cotterell to call 911.

Cotterell is facing up to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Bruce L. Pickett on Aug. 28.