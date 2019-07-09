Melaleuca accepting high school applicants for fourth annual IT Boot Camp

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca is now accepting applications for high school students to participate in a free Information Technology Boot Camp this summer.

A group of 25 high school students from across eastern Idaho will be chosen to attend the free five-day workshop, which offers a hands-on experience in the ever-changing world of information technology (IT). Now in its fourth year, the camp will run July 29 – Aug. 2 at the Melaleuca Global Headquarters in Idaho Falls.

Returning to lead the camp is Rex Barzee, who chairs Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Computer Information Technology Department. Under his direction, students will spend the week learning how to create their own smartphone app and build interactive webpages that use animation, calculations, Visual Studio software, and other IT tools.

“Melaleuca created this hands-on technology camp in an effort to help students develop into leaders of innovation while educating them about the exciting and meaningful opportunities within the field of information technology,” said Melaleuca’s Chief Information Officer Todd Sorenson. “We want more of Idaho’s students to be thoroughly prepared for these opportunities, and we believe that strengthening their foundation in computer science will serve them in securing rewarding careers in science and technology.”

Throughout the week, Barzee and two teaching assistants will help the students develop their apps and create webpages using a variety of software, including C#, .NET, and iOS. Students will also be treated to guest lectures and personal tutoring from Melaleuca’s IT executives.

As one of the largest e-commerce companies in North America, Melaleuca relies heavily on IT innovation and implementation to achieve its business goals. Camp attendees will gain an inside look into the various ways technology is used at a $2 billion global enterprise.

By offering these youth an immersive experience, Melaleuca hopes to expand their minds and prepare them to be the next generation of IT pioneers.

“Based on the high level of interest and students’ positivity about this program, we know that many Idaho students are passionate about innovation and technology,” Sorenson said. “This has been a fun program, and we are regularly impressed with the students’ ingenuity and abilities.”

Because space is limited, the camp is designed specifically for students intending to graduate high school in 2020, 2021 or 2022. As the camp’s host and sponsor, Melaleuca will select applicants based on their interest in IT, their experience with computer programming, relevant coursework and GPA.

Applications are being accepted until July 15 and can be submitted via email at ITBootCamp@Melaleuca.com. Students should visit https://www.facebook.com/ITBootCamp2019/ for more information.