Mountain lion relocated after being spotted in public park

BANIDA — A mountain lion was spotted lounging in a tree in a public park.

Idaho Fish and Game responded to a report of a mountain lion in the small community of Banida, north of Preston, on Thursday. The mountain lion was up a tree in a park.

According to a news release, a nearby property owner bailing hay spotted the mountain lion. He said he noticed his German shepherd running back and forth and acting antsy. He thought the dog had found a skunk or something similar.

The property owner didn’t realize just what it was until he saw the mountain lion jump the fence into the park and run up a tree. He immediately called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which then notified Fish and Game.

Around 12:30 p.m. Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the scene where they found the lion 20 feet up in the tree. According to the news release, they were able to tranquilize it and get it down.

The lion was given an ear tag and fitted with a radio collar before it was transported and released in a remote location.

Fish and Game says the lion is a healthy, 18-month old male.