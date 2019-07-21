National Weather Service urges caution ahead of heat wave Monday and Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting above average daytime temperatures over the next several days, which may pose a threat to people with prolonged exposure to the sun.

Temperatures for most of eastern Idaho are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s or approach 100 degrees. Strong high pressure will bring warmer and drier conditions across the area starting Sunday, but increase in intensity Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures across the Snake River Plain will range from 84 to 92 Sunday. Overnight temperatures will likely be mild, but a temperature increase is likely Monday with highs between 89 and 98 degrees.

Higher than normal temperatures are also expected across the eastern Magic Valley and southern highlands.

The temperature increase poses a moderate heat risk for people spending a lot of time outside. NWS is urging you to be cautious while in the outdoors. Avoid strenuous activities outdoors Monday and Tuesday. Drink plenty of water. Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

