New female event will make its first appearance at the 108th annual War Bonnet Rodeo

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – While the War Bonnet Round Up may be Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, this year it will feature one of the newest up-and-coming events in the rodeo world: Women’s Breakaway Roping.

The rodeo breaks ground this year by including the new event, which is poised to become the next big event to be added to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

“This is a first for the War Bonnet, but anytime we can add an event that will bring more world caliber female athletes to our rodeo, we are going to jump at that chance,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm says. “This is a really exciting, fast-paced event that brings some of the top female talent from around the world, but it will also feature some great local talent.”

Women’s Breakaway is new to many rodeo circuits across the country and has mainly been a part of youth and amateur rodeo. In 2016 it was introduced into professional rodeos in the Northwest and in 2018 it was added to RFD TV’s “The American.” It’s been growing at a rapid rate as more cowgirl’s join and compete in the rodeo sport.

“On behalf of the WPRA breakaway ropers, I want to extend a thank you to the War Bonnet Round Up for giving us this opportunity,” said CodiAnne Judkins, WPRA Roping Division Spokeswoman. “This is the first rodeo in the Wilderness Circuit to give breakaway ropers an opportunity to compete for equal money and prizes when compared to other standard rodeo events. We are looking forward to a long lasting partnership with the War Bonnet Round Up.”

Breakaway roping is similar to men’s tie-down roping with a few minor differences. In breakaway roping, the competitor does not dismount the horse. A flag, tied to the end of the rope, is tied by a string to the saddle horn. When the competitor ropes a calf, the rope is pulled tight, breaking the string and the rope flies free, signaling time is up.

The Pendleton Round-Up featured Women’s Breakaway for the first time in 2017 and has been a featured event in the Columbia River Pro Rodeo Circuit. This is the first time the event will be held at the War Bonnet Round Up. As the sport gains in popularity, it is anticipated to be recognized and included as a PRCA event in the near future.

The 108th annual War Bonnet Roundup is presented by Teton Toyota, and will be taking place at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. The rodeo begins on Thursday, August 1, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The Youth Rodeo events will begin at 7 p.m. and the PRCA rodeo events will start at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

A downtown preview event will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The kickoff will include free carriage rides, a mechanical bull, live country music, a shoot-out by Mountain River Ranch and performances in the downtown arena featuring mini-bull riding, rodeo specialty acts and freestyle bullfighting. Gates open at 5 p.m. for those who want to come early to get the best seats and enjoy the mechanical bull, games, food and vendors.

Tickets are $25 for adults (ages 11 and up), $10 for children (ages 3 – 10) and children 2 years and younger are free. Tickets are available at Teton Toyota, KJ’s on Sunnyside, Boot Barn, Vickers, Sportsman Warehouse, Idaho Falls Rec Center and C-A-L Ranch. Tickets are also available online. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.