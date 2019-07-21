Newsmakers Encore: The local dad who hit national fame as the ‘Cowboy Ninja’

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Lance Pekus – a.k.a. the “Cowboy Ninja.”

Pekus works on a ranch in Salmon and was raised in eastern Idaho. A few years ago, he decided to audition for the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior.” He has since competed in seasons 4 through 9, has appeared two seasons on Spartan’s Ultimate Team Challenge and has been on Team Ninja Warrior seasons 1 through 3.

Nate and Lance originally spoke in September 2018. They discussed him competing on the show, his role as a husband and father of two children, how working on the ranch prepared him to be the “Cowboy Ninja” and a lot more.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

