New magistrate judge selected in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — The newest Bonneville County magistrate judge has been announced.

The 7th Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected Wiley R. Dennert to replace Steven Boyce as a Bonneville County magistrate judge. Boyce became a district judge June 1.

The Magistrate Commission interviewed five potential candidates before choosing Dennert. Those candidates included Daniel R. Clark, Trevor L. Castleton, Manuel T. Murdoch and Marvin K. Smith.

In a news release, Magistrate Commission Chairman District Judge Joel Tingey said he and the commission believe Dennert will serve the people of Bonneville County well.

Dennert attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He obtained his undergraduate degree in 1997 and his Juris Doctorate in 2000.

He served in the Army National Guard from 1989 to 1998. After retiring from the National Guard he went on to serve as a law clerk for Gregory Anderson in Bonneville County for two years.

In 2002 he began practicing law at the Nelson, Hall, Perry & Tucker law firm, where he has worked ever since.

Dennert also served as a board member for AdoptionLife.org, Inc and LDS Family Services.

Dennert will serve an 18-month probationary period before standing for a retention election. If elected, he will serve a four-year term.