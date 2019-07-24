Other fires burning in eastern and central Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The massive Sheep Fire on Idaho National Laboratory property is by far the region’s biggest concern right now, but firefighters are also working on several other fires in the region.

As has been typical this season, most of the major fires have been started by lightning.

The Lookout Point fire, burning 25 miles northwest of Murphy Hot Springs, in Owyhee County ignited Tuesday and is now measuring at around 8,000 acres. No estimated on containment has been given.

The Hot Springs Fire, burning about 30 miles northeast of Murphy Hot Springs in Owyhee County, burned some 11,300 acres this week, but full containment was reached Tuesday, and the fire is now just smoldering.

In eastern Idaho, the Blue Creek Fire ignited about 16 miles west of Dubois late Tuesday night. Originally it was thought to be over 400 acres, but measurements Wednesday morning showed it was really 88 acres. The fire is now 80 percent contained.

All three fires are burning on BLM land.

The Pocatello Fire Department also put out a fire on Tuesday. KPVI reports a fire started just before midnight on Chinese Peak, southeast of Pocatello. Police told KPVI that no structures were threatened and the fire was extinguished quickly.

The fire is under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and is believed to be human-caused.

Red Flag conditions continue in eastern and central Idaho Wednesday. Fires already burning or that are started today may expand rapidly.