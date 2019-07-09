Photo Gallery: Dancers from all over the world return for Summerfest

REXBURG — The Idaho International Summerfest in Rexburg kicked off Monday with explosive and traditional performances at its street festival. Hundreds from the community gathered at Porter Park to see dancers from Thailand, Mexico, Slovakia, Italy, the USA, Austria and Russia.

Join in on the fun all week long as Summerfest runs from July 8 – 13. East Idahoans can experience various parts of the world for free. Click here to see the event schedule.

Here is a photo gallery of the kick-off.