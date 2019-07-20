Popular clothing chain launches experimental brand in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Buckle Youth is the first store of its kind in the nation, and it’s now open in Idaho Falls.

It opened July 10 inside the Grand Teton Mall. Shannon Patterson, the co-manager, says the response has been terrific.

“We’ve been really pleased,” Patterson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s been an experience to be running two stores, but it has been so great.”

Buckle Youth is an expansion of the Buckle, which has catered to style-conscious men and women for more than 70 years. Though the retail store has always carried a wide selection of clothing for the younger crowd, Patterson and her co-manager J’dee Grover felt there was a youth market that was underserved.

“We’ve always done really well with youth products. We always want to make sure we’re providing more options at younger ages because everybody wants to look cool and feel cool,” says Patterson.

The new store has everything you need to outfit your kids from head to toe, Patterson says, focusing on quality, high-end fashion that includes all the popular brands like Miss Me and KanCan.

“There are lots of women that love that (brand of jeans) so when they realize we have it for their littler daughters, they’re really excited about it,” she says.

The store also carries popular boy brands, like Hurley, American Fighter and BKE.

“Part of the reason it’s doing so well is because we have different fits even for children. We’ve got stuff for a little bit huskier, some a little bit slimmer. We’ve got something for every body,” Patterson says.

The store also carries accessories and footwear.

But if you think buying name brand clothing for your children is just not feasible because of the price, Patterson says think again.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me they’re really surprised. They didn’t think our prices would be as low as they are,” Patterson says. “We’ve got price points for denim starting in the $30s. We’ve got t-shirts starting at $18.”

Patterson has worked at the Buckle for the last 10 years. She says the connections she makes with people while helping them find the right outfit is what makes going to work so rewarding.

“I can’t even tell you how much I love my job,” Patterson says with glee. “It’s so fulfilling to feel like you got to be a part of making someone’s day better no matter what the circumstances are. You can connect with people and it’s funny that it just happens through clothing.”

The Buckle first opened inside the mall more than 20 years ago. Bringing the youth store to Idaho Falls has been three years in the making. Though sales are doing really well just 10 days in, Patterson says this is just a trial run. If sales continue to grow, the business will get its own space outside the mall.

“This is gonna be a six month deal,” says Patterson. “We get to do it until January, and if it goes really well, then they’re going to build a bigger, prettier store. Right now, we’re in a pop-up location. So we’re making the best of a space we already had.”

Patterson is hoping for the best and is grateful to everyone who has supported them so far. If you’re in the market for some new clothes anytime soon, she invites you to stop by and see them.

“Come in and see us and let us provide great service to you, and know that we’ve got a denim for literally every body,” she says.

Buckle Youth opened without fanfare, but Patterson says they’d like to have an official grand opening soon. An exact date has not yet been determined.

Buckle Youth is right across from Barnes and Noble inside the Grand Teton Mall. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Buckle is also inside the mall next to Maurice’s. Hours of operation are the same.

A youth store opened in Twin Falls the same day as the Idaho Falls store. Visit the website to learn more.