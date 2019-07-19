Red Flag warning issued in eastern Idaho for Friday

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for a significant portion of eastern Idaho.

The warning begins at noon Friday until 9 p.m. in the following counties: Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Fremont, Teton, Clark, Custer and Butte.

The red flag warning also extends to portions of southern Idaho, including the Twin Falls/Burley area, along with Shoshone and Craters of the Moon.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

This afternoon, humidity is expected to drop to under 20 percent and temperatures will range between 80 and 86 degrees. Moderate winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.

These conditions, combined with an abundance of dry grass and brush, can cause the rapid spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is not advised.

On Saturday, lightning strikes from storms in Twin Falls ignited at least three wildfires, including the Ridgeline Fire which was controlled Wednesday.