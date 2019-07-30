Regal theaters announces unlimited movie subscription service

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Regal movie theatres has launched a subscription service that allows viewers to see an unlimited amount of movies every month.

Regal Unlimited offers three plans at different price structures:

Regal Unlimited. $18/month plus tax. Watch unlimited movies at more than 200 select Regal theatres nationwide.

Regal Unlimited Plus. $21/month plus tax. Expand your options to include more than 400 Regal theatres.

Regal Unlimited All Access. $23.50/month plus tax. Get access to all 550+ Regal theatres across the USA for one fixed price.

The pass allows moviegoers to watch as many movies as they want for as many times as they want. There are no blackout dates and club members receive 10 percent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, along with a free large popcorn and soft drink on their birthday.

IMAX, RPX, and 3D showings are not included and are subject to surcharge between $1.50 to $3. Also, subscribers must commit for a full year, though they can choose to be billed monthly or annually.

All Regal theaters in Idaho, with the exception of Regal Riverstone in Coeur d’Alene, are included in the basic Unlimited plan.

Regal joins AMC and Cinemark as movie theater chains with subscription plans. MoviePass, the company that sparked the trend two years ago, suspended operations indefinitely earlier this month.

Regal subscriptions are open to individuals 16 years of age and older. Minors can enroll with their parent’s or legal guardian’s permission.

Click here for more information on the program.