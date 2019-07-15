Ride on the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter at Ammon Days celebration!

Share This

We had such a great time taking you to the skies on the Fourth of July that we’re doing it again!

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Sterling Urgent Care in providing helicopter rides as part of Ammon Days on Aug. 3.

For only $59 per person, riders will take off from McCowin Park, soar over the festivities and fly over Ammon and Idaho Falls neighborhoods. (Maybe you’ll fly over your house!)

The helicopter will take you over the Latter-day Saint temple, Melaleuca Field, downtown Idaho Falls and the gorgeous falls. You’re welcome to take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want and trust us — it will make celebrating Ammon Days extra special.

Rides are extremely limited and run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are up to six spaces available per helicopter ride, so you can bring your family, significant other or go with a group of friends!

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m. on EastIdahoNews.com. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

IMPORTANT THINGS TO REMEMBER (READ THIS)

Once you have paid for the tickets, an email will be sent to you that you must print off and bring with you.

You will need to arrive at the helicopter check-in tent 20 minutes before your flight. Plan to arrive at McCowin Park at least 30 minutes early and give yourself time to walk. It’s OK to be very early – but it really stinks you are even one minute late because there will be no refunds.

EVERY SEAT WILL SELL OUT, SO IF YOU ARE LATE AND MISS YOUR RIDE, WE CAN NOT GET YOU ON ANOTHER FLIGHT. THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS.

Sorry, but children under 3 and pregnant mothers are not able to ride in the helicopter. If you have motion sickness or any severe medical condition, you should not fly. Children under 18 years old are not allowed to ride without the accompaniment of an adult.

Weight constraints may require certain individuals to ride in certain spots, and specific seats are NOT reserved.

You must have fun. If you are boring, you should probably stay home.