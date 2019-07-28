UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Idaho Falls

Share This

UPDATE:

All power was restored as of 6:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Thousands of Idaho Falls Power customers lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole caught fire.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com there was some electrical arcing at a pole on Milligan Road at around 5 p.m., which caused the fire.

Firefighters responded and quickly took care of the fire.

Many IFP customers regained electricity quickly as power was rerouted around the damaged pole. About 9,840 customers were still without power at 6 p.m.

Crews are working to repair the line. Cranor said everyone should have power back by around 6:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.