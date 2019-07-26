Section of Garfield Street in Idaho Falls to temporarily close

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Monday, Mountain West Electric will close Garfield Street, near the intersection with Royal Avenue to complete a construction project.

The roadway will be closed for four days for trenching and back-filling in preparing for the installation of a new HAWK pedestrian signal. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, however residents will have access to their homes.

Work will continue until the end of August with additional short road closures during that time to allow for the safe removal of existing light poles. New light poles will be installed during the evening hours (6 p.m. to 7 a.m.) when there is less of an impact to motorists.

For information on HAWK signals, click HERE.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience. To review the Interactive Constructive Map, click HERE.