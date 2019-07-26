Small fire causes $10,000 in damages to Idaho Falls home

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, at the 2000 block of Bodily Circle. The fire was started by a malfunctioning lamp that caught a small table on fire as well as the contents of the table.

Three adults were inside the split level home when the fire started but were able to call dispatch and evacuate the home without injury. Three engines, two ambulances and a battalion chief responded.

Although there was smoke damage throughout the home, firefighters kept the fire contained to the bedroom. Damages are estimated at approximately $10,000.

The home had working smoke detectors that activated.

“This is a good reminder for community members to check their smoke detectors, as this is not always the case,” department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

According to the Red Cross, every day, 7 people die in home fires and tragically, most victims die in homes that don’t have working smoke alarms. The Red Cross and the Idaho Falls Fire Department want to do everything we can to keep our community safe. Every year, IFFD and volunteers from the Red Cross install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, educate families about fire prevention and safety, and fund raise for this lifesaving mission.

