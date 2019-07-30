Suspect arrested after man & woman are shot in car

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department.

Pocatello Police have arrested 32-year-old Steven I. Holmes and charged him with two counts of aggravated battery, with a weapon enhancement, in connection with a shooting.

Today at 12:45 p.m., Pocatello Police dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a shooting in the alley behind 424 North 10th Avenue. Witnesses provided suspect information and began first aid on the victims.

Officers located an adult male and an adult female, seated in a car in the alley behind 424 N. 10th Ave. Both victims had gunshot wounds to their torsos. The victims were transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

Officers quickly located the suspect in the immediate area. He was detained and questioned. Officers located the weapon used in the shooting and the adult male suspect was arrested.

No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 400 block of N. 10th Ave.

A person of interest has been detained, according to a news release from the department.

The public is asked to avoid the area. EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as they become available.