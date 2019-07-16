Tami Frost named chief nursing officer at EIRMC

Share This

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Tami Frost as Chief Nursing Officer. In this role, Frost oversees clinical nursing operations throughout the hospital, ensures quality patient care, and leads efforts to increase patient satisfaction.

Frost comes to EIRMC with 20 years of healthcare leadership experience at various hospitals across the nation. Most recently, she served as CNO at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, a 417-bed Level I Trauma Center, and Florida’s second-largest burn program. Prior to her tenure at Kendall Regional, Frost spent several years in Las Vegas in leadership positions at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center and at University Medical Center.

As a seasoned nurse leader and champion for patients, Frost oversaw several large growth projects and technological advancements in the hospitals where she has served. She has also greatly contributed to efforts to improve patient experience and employee engagement at these facilities.

Frost has a BN in Nursing from the University of North Carolina- Greensboro. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. Frost is community-minded, having served organizations such as March of Dimes and the American Heart Association.

Tami and her husband Jack have four children. They spend their spare time traveling and visiting family in England.