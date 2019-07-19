Teen hospitalized following motorcycle accident near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS – A 15-year-old kid was taken to the Power County Hospital after injuring his ankle during a motorcycle accident.

Power County Sheriff’s Office reports the teen jumped his motorcycle in an area commonly known as the “dunes” Wednesday night.

Due to the remote area and difficult terrain, Power County Search and Rescue was dispatched to locate the subject and transport him out to the Power County Ambulance that was already there. Power County Search and Rescue was able to locate and safely transport him.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Power County EMS, Power County Search and Rescue and the 15-year-old caller for his help and composure.