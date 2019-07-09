Teenager arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A teenage boy has been arrested and booked into the 3B Detention & Treatment Center for allegedly stabbing his mother.

Idaho Falls Police were called to a home on the south end of the city early Wednesday, July 3 for a report that a 37-year-old woman had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody. His mother was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to police. She was then flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Utah, according to an online fundraiser set up for the victim.

Charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon are pending against the teenager, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

“This is an ongoing, open investigation and because a juvenile is involved, no further information will be released,” Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There is no threat to the general public.”

At this time, EastIdahoNews.com has chosen not to identify the suspect or victim in this case. The online fundraiser set up for the victim says she will require “weeks if not months of therapy to regain full strength which will require her to stay in Utah.”

A motive for the stabbing has not been released.