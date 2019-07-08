The College Board is releasing your AP scores. Here’s when to check.

(CNN) — Overachievers, it’s that time of year.

The College Board is releasing Advanced Placement scores starting Friday through next Tuesday. The exam scores are intended to measure how high school students performed in AP courses. A high score can earn college credit for students or help them skip introductory college courses.

When you can see your scores

Depending on what part of the US you’re in, you can view your scores by logging into apscore.org starting at 8 a.m. ET on each of the following days.

Note that these dates and times are based on your current location and not your home address.

July 5: Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas

July 6: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

July 7: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia

July 8: California, Michigan, Ohio and Oregon

July 9: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming

Scores for students in Canada, US territories and other countries will also be available July 9th at 8 a.m. ET.

If you just can’t wait any longer …

If you absolutely must know how you did, you can try hacking the system by using the website Earlyscores.com. The site says it allows students to view scores early by logging into the College Board website using a server in a state where scores have already been released.

Earlyscores.com says it is not affiliated with or endorsed by the College Board.

