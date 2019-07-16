The Idaho Falls Events Center now has a name – and a major sponsor

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Events Center will officially be known as the Mountain America Center as Mountain America Credit Union has purchased primary naming rights to the center.

The Idaho Falls Auditorium District made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during an event at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

“We’re so excited to be a part of this great facility,” Mountain America Credit Union CEO Sterling Nielsen said. “We’re excited to see the doors open in a short period of time. We will be able to host quarterly financial education seminars and we’ll be able to train the community to better their financial lives.”

The events center, located in Snake River Landing, will host concerts, meetings, a minor league hockey team and more.

Idaho’s Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, Idaho Falls Auditorium District chair Terri Gazdik and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper also spoke at the announcement.

“It means increased entertainment for the region. It means increased commerce for local businesses,” Casper said. “It means increased job opportunities. It means we will have an anchor in this part of town to attract other businesses.”

A construction date on the facility was not announced but the new executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District says the project is moving forward.

“This is a great first step but we need more dream fulfillers to come to the table. We have tremendous opportunities for businesses to be recognized in this facility,” Rob Spear said. “We’re not going to talk about if it’s going to happen. We’re going to talk about when it’s going to happen.”

EastIdahoNews.com will post a complete story later today on the announcement.