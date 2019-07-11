Thousands gather for annual Melaleuca picnic

IDAHO FALLS — Thousands gathered outside Melaleuca Global Headquarters Thursday evening for the company’s annual summer picnic.

Employees, their spouses and children are treated to a big party every July. This year’s festivities, all of which were free, included all-you-can-eat food, horseback rides, carnival games and prizes, mechanical bulls, bouncy houses, rock-climbing walls and other attractions.

Over 100 prizes were also given away, including big-screen TVs, yard furniture, Playstation systems, gas cards and grand prize trips.

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has said he throws the party every year to thank his employees and give them a chance to get to know other families in the company.