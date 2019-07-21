Toddler dies after getting run over in movie theater parking lot

Share This

PERRY, Utah — A 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon after she was run over by a car in a movie theater parking lot, police said.

It happened at Walker Cinemas 8 in Perry, Utah about 2 p.m., according to Perry Police Sgt. Dave Freeze. The girl had just finished watching a movie with her grandma, dad and cousins when she got separated from the group.

Bystanders witnessed the toddler run out the door and into the parking lot where a vehicle backed over her, and Freeze said witnesses told police the incident “happened in a matter of seconds” and “by the time anybody realized, he had backed over her.”

The girl was taken to Brigham City Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Freeze described the incident as “a bad set of circumstances all at once.”

The name of the girl was not released Saturday pending notification of the family.

This story was first published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.