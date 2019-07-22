Tom Brady is being dad-shamed after diving off a cliff with his 6-year-old daughter

(CNN) — NFL superstar Tom Brady made a splash after he posted a video of a cliff dive he took with his young daughter.

The video, posted on Friday on the New England Patriot quarterback’s Facebook and Instagram pages, shows Brady and his daughter Vivi standing near the edge of a cliff.

In the heartpounding video, Brady grabs his daughter’s hand, counts to three, and then leaps off the cliff with her straight into the water.

It’s not clear where or when the video was recorded.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” Brady wrote in the post. “Daddy always give her a 10 though!”

The reactions to the video were definitely mixed. While some commenters to the video didn’t think what Brady did with his daughter was all that risky, others felt that it was very dangerous.

“When she hesitated, he could of dislocated her shoulder! He snatched her into the water! Smmfh…,” one commenter wrote.

“OMGGGG! HOW irresponsible is that…poor baby, she wasn’t even ready to jump!” wrote another.

Even The Rock weighed in, writing in a comment, “You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father – but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus.”

But plenty of fans came to his defense, too.

“I loved the fact that she wanted to do this. Daddy helped her be brave,” wrote one.

“There are always going to be some people that don’t, like Tom. Get off your couch and experience life, nature, challenge yourself, you will be happy you did,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time that Brady has taken such a leap. Back in 2015, he posted a video to Facebook of him jumping off a cliff feet first into water while vacationing in Costa Rica. He put the hashtag #AirBrady on the post, with the caption, “Never doing that again.”

Well, never say never.

Other celebs have been criticized

Other celebrity parents have faced criticisms over pictures and videos they have posted to social media that featured their children.

In August 2017, Kim Kardashian West was bashed after she shared a photo of her son Saint in his car seat. Some pointed out that the toddler should be in a rear-facing seat for his safety. But Kardashian later posted a video on her site explaining that her son was the right weight and height for a forward-facing car seat.

In July of that same year, Victoria Beckham was mommy shamed after sharing a photo of herself kissing her young daughter on the lips. Many commenters complained that was inappropriate, but several moms posting similar photos of themselves kissing their kids on the lips as a show of support for Beckham.

Pop superstar Beyonce was criticized in 2014 about the state of daughter’s Blue Ivy hair. An online petition asking Beyonce to comb the girl’s hair garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

And criticism of celebrity parents goes back further than the era of social media.

The late Michael Jackson was roundly criticized in 2002 after he dangled his baby boy from the fourth floor balcony of a hotel in Berlin to show the child off to fans. He later apologized.

CNN has reached out to the New England Patriots for comment and is waiting to hear back.