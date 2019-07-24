Traffic switches to westbound side of Lorenzo Bridge beginning today

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG — Traffic will be switched to the westbound lanes beginning Wednesday on the US-20 Lorenzo Bridge in Madison County. The bridge rehabilitation is expected to be completed this fall.

The off- and on-ramps of Exit 325 will remain open to traffic during the project, except for the eastbound on-ramp to Rexburg. Motorists will not be able to enter US-20 eastbound toward Rexburg from the Exit 325 interchange and will instead need to detour through Rigby at the Exit 322 on-ramp or use an alternate route.

“This rehabilitation will entail resurfacing of the bridge deck, replacing the guardrail, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement,” said ITD Project Manager Eli Robinson.

Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be in effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single-lane, two-way traffic.