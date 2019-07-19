WATCH: Truck bursts into flames outside movie theater
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck burst into flames outside of a local movie theater.
While the owner of a white pickup truck was in watching a movie at the Center Twin theater in Idaho Falls, his truck suddenly burst into flames.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the fire department responded to the call near the intersection of Park and B street at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“The owner was inside at a movie when the engine compartment caught on fire,” Hammon said.
While there were people around when the truck burst into flames, there were no injuries and firefighters were able to douse the fire.
Kara Peterson was at the scene when the truck caught fire and was able to get footage of firefighters efforts to extinguish the flames.
Comments
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Why Garth Brooks was late for a news conference and why his concert will be delayed tonight
- 3 people killed on Idaho roads Thursday, including motorcyclist who swerved to avoid flock of turkeys
- Teen from American Falls dies in tubing accident on South Fork of Boise River
- 77-year-old man dies 4 days after police say he was punched in the face
- ICE rumors cause organizers to cancel Mexican Rodeo in Idaho Falls