WATCH: Truck bursts into flames outside movie theater

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck burst into flames outside of a local movie theater.

While the owner of a white pickup truck was in watching a movie at the Center Twin theater in Idaho Falls, his truck suddenly burst into flames.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the fire department responded to the call near the intersection of Park and B street at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“The owner was inside at a movie when the engine compartment caught on fire,” Hammon said.

While there were people around when the truck burst into flames, there were no injuries and firefighters were able to douse the fire.

Kara Peterson was at the scene when the truck caught fire and was able to get footage of firefighters efforts to extinguish the flames.

Courtesy Kara Peterson

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss