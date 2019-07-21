UPDATE: Deputies unable to locate suspect after searching all night

UPDATE 7:50 a.m.

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

CARIBOU COUNTY – Deputies searched for subject all night, but were unable to locate him.

Authorities in Smithfield, Utah checked his residence, but were also unable to locate him.

There is no specific threat to the public, but we ask that the public report anything suspicious. If you see this person, call 911. Do not approach.

PREVIOUS STORY:

On Saturday, July 20, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received a traffic complaint on a Pontiac with Utah plates that had reportedly ran a vehicle off the roadway and almost hit another vehicle head-on. The incident took place at the junction of Hwy 34 and Stateline Road. The driver of the Pontiac continued southbound on Hwy 34.

Caribou County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded. A short time later, deputies located a 2008 silver Pontiac G6, bearing Utah license plates, traveling at approximately 92 mph. The deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle increased speed and began eluding them.

Deputies pursued the vehicle southbound on Hwy 34. The vehicle turned left, eastbound, on Conda Road, still traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle entered an industrial area and traveled through the gated area at a high rate of speed. The gates were up as it was during shift change. The vehicle continued on the dirt road for approximately another three miles. Due to the high rate of speed, dust and winding road, the deputies lost sight of the vehicle, until they came upon it unoccupied where the road dead­ends. The driver had taken off on foot into the wooded area.

Multiple agencies assisted in attempting to locate the driver to include the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Soda Springs Police Department and U.S. Forest Service to utilize their tracking dog. The attempts were unsuccessful to locate the subject. The vehicle was towed from the scene and secured. The registered owner of the vehicle is being sought for questioning.

The registered owner is Michael Christopher Garza, of Smithfield, Utah. Garza is known to have gang affiliations and is considered dangerous. The public is asked to be vigilant, lock vehicles, homes and report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office. Do not approach the subject and call 911. Deputies continue to search for Garza at this time.