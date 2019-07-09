Woman involved in high speed police pursuit flown to hospital after crashing

NEWDALE — A Driggs woman was flown to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a police pursuit that began in Teton County and ended in Madison County.

Deputies tried to stop 38-year-old Lindsey Asselin on Highway 33 but she refused to pull over, according to authorities. Teton County Sheriff deputies requested assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office around 5:40 a.m. as the pursuit crossed county lines.

While Madison deputies were in route, Asselin crashed into a field east of Newdale. She was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition has not been released and she could face criminal charges.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we receive them.