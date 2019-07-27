Yellowstone park rangers looking for people who caused wildfire near park gate

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park officials are seeking information about a wildfire that ignited near the park on Friday evening.

Officials say a fire began began spreading through the grass and sage brush between the North Entrance Station and the Gardner River at about 6 p.m. Personnel from Yellowstone National Park, the town of Gardiner, and Paradise Valley responded.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire and it was limited to about four acres.

The North Entrance Road was closed for approximately 90 minutes while firefighter took care of the flames. Outbound traffic was still able to exit the park via the Old Gardiner Road.

The fire was human caused and is under investigation.

Anyone who was in the area on Friday evening and has information about people using the picnic area near the entrance station is encouraged to call the park’s 24-hour Tip Line at (307) 344-2132. Callers can remain anonymous.