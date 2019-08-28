30,000 diapers, 1 day to bundle; Idaho Diaper Bank needs more volunteers

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Diaper Bank serves thousands of families throughout the Gem State, and on Thursday, they will be helping out eastern Idahoans.

The non-profit organization is bringing 30,000 Kimberly Clark Huggies diapers to a storage warehouse at the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

“Diapers for Idaho families are so important. Nationwide one in three babies don’t have enough clean diapers,” Idaho Diaper Bank Executive Director Kate Aravich says.

During Thursdays drop-off, diaper bank administrators will be hosting a bundling party, and are requesting volunteers to help bundle the diapers for use by philanthropic organizations.

“We can make quick work of bundling 30,000 diapers, which I think if my math is right is 600 bundles,” Aravich says.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Food Basket. Assembly lines will be set up to repackage diapers into bundles of 50 for easier distribution to families in need. Aravich says they’ve had volunteers sign up but are looking for more hands-on workers on the assembly line.

Diapers donated to the food basket are distributed to residents by local non-profit agencies such as the Bingham Crisis Center, Shepherd’s Inn Pregnancy Resource Center, Fostering Idaho, the Parents As Teachers program, the Salvation Army and the Community Dinner Table. The Warehouse on Wheel programs also brings diapers to families living in very rural locations.

“These diapers help so much. We have been doing this for five years in southwestern Idaho and the response is so positive and the family’s are are so appreciative,” Aravich says.

Aravich says most people don’t realize there isn’t government assistance for diaper purchase.

Referencing recent Woman Infant Children or WIC data Aravich says 46 percent of Idaho’s children are living below the poverty line or are in low-income households. Diapers aren’t covered by any government assistance including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP/food stamps, or the Women Infant Children (WIC) Program.

“The poor spend a disproportionate amount of their monthly income on diapers and they can be very expensive up to $100 a month,” Aravich says. “The Idaho diaper bank was formed to be able to supply social service agencies with the diapers to give a supplemental supply of 50 diapers per baby per month which equates to about a week’s supply.”

Aravich says the event tomorrow will be a good time for all volunteers to come learn more about diaper need in their community.

“If we have enough funding we will be bringing in four shipments a year and each time we will hosting a bundling party,” Aravich says.

The best way to help the diaper bank is through monetary donations since they make bulk purchases they can get the product at vastly better rates than people can, even at the big box stores.

“If people would like to contribute funding is always the best way and that can be done through our website,” Aravich says.

For Thursday’s event, volunteers can sign up at the food basket on

1895 North Blvd or email info@IdahoDiaperBank.org to let them know you’re coming.