A California woman is missing. Her boyfriend rapped about killing someone and burying the body.

(CNN) — A man who rapped about killing a woman and burying her body is now suspected in the disappearance of his missing girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Amanda Custer has been missing for nearly two weeks. Robert Camou, a 27-year-old man police describe as her boyfriend, has been arrested but not charged in connection with her disappearance.

Custer, 31, was last seen July 29, when police responded to a possible domestic dispute at Camou’s home in Monrovia, California, Lt. Scott Hoglund said at a news conference Thursday.

Witnesses told police they saw Camou put Custer’s “lifeless body” in the back of a gray Toyota Prius before driving away. Authorities found “evidence of an assault” in Camou’s bedroom and recovered blood from the scene, Hoglund said.

Police found more blood in the cargo area of the car and a digging tool, Hoglund said. Investigators are trying to determine if the blood belonged to Custer.

“Someone must have seen something … and now would be a good time to call it in,” said Rick Custer, Amanda’s father, on Thursday. “We just want to bring Amanda home.”

Amanda Custer has an 8-year-old son, her father said. He is living with other family members.

Suspect rapped about burying a woman’s body

Camou is investigators’ prime suspect in Custer’s disappearance, Hoglund said. When asked if Camou is the only suspect, Hoglund said, “at this point, yes.”

CNN has reached out to Camou’s attorney at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office for comment.

Police say they believe that Camou headed east in the Prius after he left home the morning of July 29. He made several stops, including a Del Taco restaurant in Glendora and a convenience store near Lytle Creek, Hoglund said. Five hours later, detectives placed him at an ATM in Azusa, not far from Monrovia, according to police.

Investigators have obtained a video of Camou rapping in a downtown bar that evening, Hoglund said, in which he describes killing a woman and burying the body.

Early the following morning, police found Camou in downtown Los Angeles in the Prius. Police took Camou into custody after a five-hour standoff.

Camou is currently being held in another domestic violence case in which Custer was the victim, Hoglund said.

Police are continuing to search for Amanda Custer and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

“We need the public’s assistance in locating Amanda,” Hoglund said. “She still has not been seen nor heard from by family members, and this is very uncharacteristic.”

Rick Custer said he has looked for any trace of his daughter several times. He hopes anyone who saw something unusual or the gray Prius will contact police.

“It might not have seemed important at that time, but it does now,” he said.