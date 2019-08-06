Bannock County issues burn ban through October

POCATELLO (KPVI) — Bannock County Commissioners have ordered an open burn ban effective immediately until Oct. 1.

The ban prohibits open fires in all unincorporated areas of the county but excludes propane and charcoal barbecue grills, designated fire pits and burn barrels.

Burn bans during August and September are not abnormal in eastern Idaho due to the high temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation that increase the risk of wildfires.

Officials warn residents to use extra precaution in areas that fall under the restriction.

Pocatello Fire Department Community Relations spokeswoman Kim Stouse says, “We always tell people to use extra precaution. If you’re in the wildland area, or in the backcountry, make sure that you’re extinguishing all your campfires and grilling fires, and that you’re not driving your hot vehicles over the tall grass. And, if you see something, report it because a wildfire can spread so quickly.”

Fire restrictions may be different in campgrounds on public lands. Remember to check restrictions before heading out on a camping trip.