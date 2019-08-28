Biz Buzz: Popular smoothie franchise opening its first location in eastern Idaho

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Planet Smoothie opening in Ammon soon

AMMON – You may have noticed a new business going in-between Big Dog Satellite and The Drink Factory in Ammon. Signs went up recently indicating it’s Planet Smoothie, a franchise with 100 locations throughout the U.S.

Owner Teresa Aikele worked with Darren Puetz at SVN High Desert Commercial and Century 21 High Desert in acquiring the 2,000-square-foot space. She tells EastIdahoNews.com the restaurant will offer 32 different kinds of smoothies made with 100 percent fruit.

“We’ve got a sweetener so they’re not all loaded with sugar or calories,” Aikele says. “We have options if you want low calorie. If you’re into health and want protein, we have protein additives. If you have allergies to wheat or dairy, we offer that as well.”

One of the franchise’s newest flavors is Dragon Fruit, which is a tropical fruit native to southern Mexico and Central America. There are three Dragon Fruit smoothies, including the Berry Dragon Fruit Breeze with acai, strawberries, raspberries, pineapple and almond milk, the Dragon Fruit Lemon Splash with lemonade, strawberries and pineapple, and a PB Dragon Fruit Riptide that comes with bananas, peanut butter, strawberries, chia seeds, whole grain oats and nonfat frozen yogurt.

Planet Smoothie got its start in Atlanta, Georgia in 1995. The Ammon location will be the first one in Idaho and the intermountain west.

“The nearest one is in Arizona, and most of them are in Florida and back east. So this will be the first one in all the western states here,” Aikele says.

Aikele was originally planning to open a convenience store. But when that didn’t work out, she started looking at franchises and discovered Planet Smoothie.

“It’s a really exciting business to be in. You get the support of the franchise and it just sounds like a really fun business to own,” she says.

Aikele is hoping to open another location in the near future. She is considering opening a Rexburg store.

Construction on the Ammon store is finishing up this week and Aikele is planning a soft opening Sept. 6. A grand opening celebration is in the works near the end of September.

“Smoothies are the up and coming thing. A lot of people use them for meal replacements. I’m really excited about this new store,” Aikele says.

Planet Smoothie is at 3565 East 17th Street. Its hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Get your tickets for the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair gets underway Thursday and you can order tickets ahead of time at discount prices. Purchasing tickets before opening day will save you $.50 cents on each adult & senior ticket and keep you from waiting in line for entry. Keep in mind that children 5 and under are always free. Carnival wristbands are also being sold in advance at a $5 discount. You can also take advantage of mid-week savings by purchasing Pepsi Wristbands in advance. Tickets are available at Vickers Western Stores in Idaho Falls or Pocatello, at the Ticket Office in Blackfoot, or over the phone by calling (208) 785-2480, Ext. 7. You can also purchase tickets online here.

Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC is almost ready to open and you’re invited to celebrate

IDAHO FALLS – Come celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ronald McDonald Family Room inside Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. After the ceremony, take a tour of the new space and learn how it will bring comfort and care to local families with sick children. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5 at noon in the EIRMC Sunnyside Professional Building. A community open house will immediately follow from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New real estate company opening in Rigby

RIGBY – Westwoods Real Estate is opening its doors in Rigby Saturday, Sept. 7. Lexie Newman recently acquired the space and is excited to serve clients. A grand opening celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. at 143 North State Street. Visit the business’s Facebook page to learn more. You can also call them directly at (208) 521-9182.

Clothing store opening in Sugar City and they’re inviting you to celebrate

SUGAR CITY – The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and Kaiback Outfitters, a new clothing and apparel store in Sugar City, is inviting you to a grand opening Saturday, Sept. 7. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at 573 Business Loop in Sugar City. Kaiback Outfitters is celebrating their new location with a fun fair, charity sale, BBQ and raffle to support The Giving Cupboard, a local food pantry. Men’s and Women’s sandals starting at $1 donations. All proceeds go to feed the needy individuals in southeast Idaho.

