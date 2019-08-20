One dead following building collapse at construction site

CHUBBUCK — Emergency responders are at the scene of a partially collapsed building at a construction site north of Chubbuck.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielson tells EastIdahoNews.com that around midday Tuesday, a building under construction near South Yellowstone Highway/U.S. Highway 91 and Tyhee Road collapsed on top of construction workers.

The collapse caused an unknown number of injuries, Nielson said.

Portneuf Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Mary Keating confirmed two people were transported by ambulance to the hospital from the site.

Officials confirmed one of the two has died.

The victim’s name has not been released as officials work to notify the family.

The condition of the other construction worker has not been released.

Nielson said the collapse occurred at the construction site of the North Bannock County Fire District’s fire station midday Tuesday as 15 workers were placing trusses.

Not all the trusses were up as one of the walls collapsed causing everything above to crash down, injuring two of the workers.

The collapse remains under investigation.

No other information was available.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.