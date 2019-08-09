Challis shook by small 3.2 magnitude earthquake Friday

CHALLIS — Custer County residents may have felt the ground shake Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the area experienced a 3.2 magnitude earthquake at about 10 a.m. Friday. The epicenter of the quake was about 12 miles south of Challis.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region. There were six earthquakes in Challis on July 30, ranging in magnitude from 1.8 to 2.4. There were also small quakes on July, 20, 24 and 28.

If you felt Friday’s earthquake you can report it to USGS here.