Gear up for the annual HeArt of Century Ride

IDAHO FALLS — Whether you choose to ride for 25 miles or 100, join the local cyclists this Saturday at the HeArt of the Century Ride.

Typically hosted by the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, this 11th annual ride will be co-hosted by the District 91 Education Foundation.

“This year, the education foundation has gotten involved, so we’re partnering on the ride, and then we’re going to take over future rides,” D91 Education Foundation Director Margaret Wimborne says.

What began as a ride in 2009 to celebrate a bicycle exhibit at the museum has become a fundraising tradition for cyclists throughout eastern Idaho.

“I think for those in the bicycle community, it’s definitely a highlight of the biking season,” Wimborne says.

The ride begins at Snake River Landing with four courses participants can sign up for. Riders can cycle along a 25-mile route, a 100K route, a 100-mile flat route or the 100-mile Bone Hill route.

“We have a lot of riders who use this as a practice run for the LoToJa ride that’s in September — the Logan to Jackson ride,” Wimborne says.

The event is open to participants of all ages and biking skill. Wimborne says families have signed up to complete the 25-mile course. The ride will start and end at Snake River Landing.

“It’s really a great opportunity for any bicyclist who wants to get out, see some new roots, or to push themselves a little bit. It’s a great opportunity for them to get involved and also support our students and teachers at the same time,” Wimborne says.

Wimborne reminds participants the ride is not timed and can be done at a comfortable pace.

After the main event, riders can join the after-party, which includes massages, prize drawings, a beer garden, music by the Wild Coyotes and a lunch catered by Grandpa’s Southern BBQ.

“(For) anybody completing any of those miles, there’s absolutely reason to celebrate, so we hope that they’ll enjoy the barbecue and some of those festivities after the ride,” Wimborne says.

Register online or at any of the sponsoring bike shops which include Bill’s Bike & Run, Dave’s Bike Shop, Idaho Mountain Trading and The Bike Shop. Riders can also register at The Art Museum at 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls School District 91’s Office at 690 John Adams Pkwy, or the day of the event at Snake River Landing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Art Museum and the D91 Education Foundation.

To find out more about the event, click here.