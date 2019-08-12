Idaho Falls Fiber expands to more neighborhoods

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Attention, Idaho Falls residents. Check your address because fiber service may now be available to you!

Idaho Falls Fiber announced Monday that residents on Sycamore Circle, Hickory Lane, Hickory Court, Hickory Circle, Tuscany Drive, Burgundy Drive and Napa Drive can now connect to the Idaho Falls Fiber Network. Customers may sign-up for service or check availability at www.idahofallsfiber.com or call IFF Customer Service at (208) 612-8725.

“It’s a true sign of progress with our Residential Fiber Pilot Program as we add more available addresses for fiber connection,” Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber General Manager Bear Prairie said. “We encourage eligible customers to take advantage of this service and sign up!”

The Residential Fiber Pilot Program officially launched in March with service available to customers between the southside of 17th Street and 21st Street and between Rollandet and South Boulevard, along with the Carriagegate and Waterford subdivisions.

Idaho Falls Fiber has partnered with four local Internet providers, Direct Communications, Qwk.net, Silver Star, and SUMO Fiber, to offer residents a variety of services and pricing. Once residents have signed up for service and selected their provider, Idaho Falls Fiber will schedule a site survey with the customer for the installation of the actual fiber to the residence. Once the fiber is installed, the local Internet provider will begin Internet service.

Construction continues in the third phase of the pilot program as contractors complete electrical and communication infrastructure upgrades. These upgrades, will not only provide access to high-speed Internet with Idaho Falls Fiber, but help Idaho Falls Power better maintain electric service reliability to the homes. Although currently in the pilot phase, customers who sign up will continue to have service even if the network does not expand citywide. There is currently no connection charge for the installation of the fiber line to a home under the pilot program so residents can take advantage of the opportunity the pilot offers to get a fiber connection into the home at no cost.

Pilot program residents should also note that Spliggity, a contractor for Idaho Falls Fiber, will be accessing utility easements to complete work in conjunction with the fiber network upgrade.

Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber expresses their deepest appreciation to customers within the pilot program for their patience and cooperation, especially during this construction phase.

For additional information or questions about Idaho Falls Fiber or the pilot program, visit www.idahofallsfiber.com, or contact Idaho Falls Fiber at (208) 612-8725.