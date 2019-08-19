Idaho Falls fire causes $2,000 worth of damage to nearby property

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters put out a small fire in the 900 block of Hoopes Avenue Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the fire started just before 5 p.m. on a canal bank between two apartment complexes.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from the apartments, but the fire did cause about $2,000 in damage to a nearby vinyl fence.

The fire was extinguished by 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.