Idaho porn star pleads guilty to hiring a hitman to kill her child’s father

COEUR D’ALENE — An adult film actress from Idaho accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the father of her child could face up to 20 years in prison.

Katrina “Katie” Lynn Danforth, 32, of Post Falls, pled guilty this week to two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire.

Danforth admitted that in October, she agreed to pay a hitman to murder someone. She met with the hitman late last year, called him on the phone and mailed him a “thank-you” card with a $2,500 cash down payment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The hitman was actually an undercover police officer, and Danforth was arrested Dec. 19 at the Spokane International Airport. She has remained jailed since then.

Danforth “had specific requirements that the hitman was to accomplish,” according to the plea agreement obtained by NBC News. The body needed to be easily found, and Danforth “did not care if others who lived in the home were harmed,” as long as her child remained safe. The plea agreement says the intended victim is the father of one of Danforth’s children.

Danforth is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2 at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. She could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts.

She has performed in adult films under the names Lynn Passion and Lynn Pleasant.