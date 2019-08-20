If you see smoke in the air this Thursday, here’s why

The following is a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

SWAN VALLEY – Fire officials in Caribou-Targhee National Forest are planning a prescribed burn near Swan Valley this week.

The Palisades Ranger District on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is planning to conduct prescribed fire operations in the Fall Creek Basin near Commissary and 4th of July Ridges on Thursday, August 22.

Ignition operations are expected to extend into the weekend. The intent of this project is to improve wildlife habitat by promoting Aspen regeneration.

Smoke may be visible from Swan Valley and Alpine, Wyoming areas during implementation. Residual smoke and fire activity can be expected in the area for several weeks following implementation until significant weather changes with rain or snow occur.

We encourage Forest users to stay informed and use caution if recreating in the vicinity of the prescribed fire.

Supporting partners on this project included the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

For additional information, please contact the Palisades Ranger District at (208) 523-1412.