IFPD inviting your kids to ‘beat the heat’ next Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to run from the cops and whether you could beat them? That’s the premise of a new event sponsored by Idaho Falls Police Department.

Local kids are invited to compete against police officers during “Beat the Heat” at Skyline High School Saturday, Aug. 17 where they can test their skills at the Idaho POST fitness standards.

“These are the fitness standards that our police officers have to pass when they go through their training,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The Idaho POST fitness test includes the vertical jump, sit ups, push ups, a 300-meter sprint and a 1.5 mile run.

“Kids can participate in as many of those as they like or if there’s only one they want to participate in, that’s okay,” Clements says.

Though kids will be challenging officers, Clements says it’s all in good fun. The purpose of the event is to foster good relationships between youth and local law enforcement.

“This is a fun, casual way for kids to interact with police officers,” says Clements. “That way we can build positive relationships so that in the event a family needs the assistance of law enforcement, it’s not their first time interacting with someone wearing a badge.”

The event is happening at the Skyline High School track. Organizers are requesting that parents register their children ahead of time on the police department’s website for planning purposes. Children should wear comfortable athletic-friendly attire, bring a water bottle, and wear sunscreen.

In addition to the athletic events, people will be able to check out police vehicles, equipment and interact with police officers.

“With it being in August just before school starts, it’s a good chance for the youth in our community to meet the officers they will be interacting with in their school,” Clements says.

Many of the 2019-2020 Blue in the School and school resource officers will be there. Other vendors will be on-hand with booths and activities for the whole family.

“Beat the Heat” will kick off at 10 a.m. It is free. IFPD is hoping to make this an annual event and continue to expand it.

“We’re really excited for the chance to spend time with the youth in our community in a way that is positive and exciting right before school starts so that we can build those relationships,” Clements says.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and Idaho Department of Corrections probation and parole officers are partnering with IFPD on this event and will be officiating some of these events. The Idaho Falls YMCA, Pearl Health Clinic and AT&T Mobility are partnering and officiating events as well.

If you’d like to register for the event click here.