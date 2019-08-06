Life Lessons: Joyce Stratton shares what she learned raising children away from family

Share This

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with <a href=”http://www.morningstarseniorliving.com”>MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls</a> to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Joyce Stratton was born and raised in Nebraska but when she got married, her young family moved to Montana. She had to raise her children without extended family support and says she learned a lot in those early days.

Joyce admires her mother and wishes she were more like her. She also has some advice for young parents raising children today.

Watch the video above to hear life lessons from Joyce.