Local high school student starts saving for college by opening doughnut and coffee shop

IDAHO FALLS – Inside a little trailer near Vicker’s Western Store in Idaho Falls is where Jake Frasure decided to open a doughnut and coffee shop.

It’s called Frasure’s.

There are many similar types of these businesses throughout eastern Idaho, but this one is a little different because Jake is only 16 years old.

“I wanted to make some money for college and I’ve always liked coffee,” Jake tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Jake is hoping to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida to become a pilot. He’s grown up making coffee for his parents and knew that other coffee and doughnut shops always stay busy, so he decided to give it a try.

His first day of business was Monday and Jake says business has been pretty good so far.

“Mostly just people I know (have been coming in) right now,” he says.

The menu includes multiple flavors of coffee, hot chocolate and soda, along with an assorted mix of doughnut and smoothies. There are three different smoothie flavors, including mango, strawberry banana and berry blast. Prices are $3.49 for a smoothie, but doughnut and coffee range from $1 to $3.

“If they buy a large quantity, we’ll give them a 10 percent discount,” says Jake.

He also delivers to customers living near his shop.

Jake’s trailer is located in the parking lot of Diamond Quality Trailers, owned by his parents, Rocky and Penny Frasure. Jakes bides his time working part-time at his parent’s store and running his own coffee shop. His mom and dad helped him get started and he says they will continue to be involved in the business’s operation.

“(Once school starts), I’ll probably help out in the morning and my mom will help afterward,” he says.

Jake says he’s grateful for his parent’s support and if all goes well, he’d like to one day open his own brick-and-mortar store.

Frasure’s is at 2759 North Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. It is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more on the business’s website or Facebook page. You can also call the business directly at (208) 996-0770.

The inside of Jake’s trailer | Jake Frasure